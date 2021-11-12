Faroe Islands, Netherlands now included in PHL’s “red” list: Palace

(Eagle News) — The Philippines has included Faroe Islands and the Netherlands in its “red” list due to the COVID-19 situation there, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

With their inclusion, the Bureau of Immigration said those coming from those two places, or have been there in the last 14 days prior to arrival, are barred from entering the Philippines from November 16 until November 30.

Filipinos coming from the archipelago and the European country may be allowed entry as assisted by government or in non-government-initiated repatriation flights or bayanihan flights.

Meanwhile, so far, included in the country’s green list which contains the countries with a better COVID-19 situation are the following:

American Samoa

Bhutan

Chad

China (Mainland)

Comoros

Cote d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

Federated States of Micronesia

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China)

India

Indonesia

Japan

Kosovo

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Malawi

Mali

Marshall Islands

Montserrat

Morocco

Namibia

Niger

Northern Mariana Islands

Oman

Pakistan

Palau

Paraguay

Rwanda

Saint Barthelemy

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Sierra Leone

Sint Eustatius

South Africa

Sudan

Taiwan

Togo

Uganda

United Arab Emirates

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Those countries not included in the Philippines’ green list or red list are part of the yellow list.

If part of allowable classes, those coming from countries on the yellow and green lists may be allowed to enter the Philippines, subject to applicable quarantine and testing protocols as implemented by the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ).

According to Immigration Chief Jaime Morente, general travel restrictions remain in effect, and tourists are not yet allowed to enter the Philippines.

“Following IATF-MEID resolutions, currently, only Filipinos, balikbayans, and foreigners with valid and existing visas that would be coming from countries under the green or yellow list may be allowed to enter the Philippines,” Morente said.