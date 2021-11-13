Featured News, Metro

Metro Manila to remain under COVID-19 alert level 2 until Nov. 30

(Eagle News) — Metro Manila will remain under a COVID-19 alert level 2 until the end of the month.

According to the Palace, the following areas will also remain under the alert level from Nov. 15 until Nov. 30:

  • Aklan
  • Angeles City
  • Antique
  • Aurora
  • Bacolod City
  • Bataan
  • Batangas
  • Bohol
  • Bukidnon
  • Bulacan
  • Cagayan de Oro City
  • Camiguin
  • Capiz
  • Cavite
  • Cebu City
  • Cebu Province
  • Davao City
  • Davao del Norte
  • Davao Occidental
  • Davao del Sur
  • Davao de Oro
  • Davao Oriental
  • Guimaras
  • Iligan City
  • Iloilo City
  • loilo Province
  • Laguna
  • Lanao del Norte
  • Lapu-Lapu City
  • Lucena City
  • Mandaue
  • Misamis Occidental
  • Misamis Oriental
  • Negros Occidental
  • Negros Oriental
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Olongapo
  • Pampanga
  • Quezon
  • Rizal
  • Tarlac
  • Zambales

Catanduanes will be under Alert Level 4 from November 17 to 30, while Baguio City and Siquijor will be under Alert Level 3 from November 15 until November 30.

Batanes, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the City of Isabela, and Zamboanga City will be under an Alert Level 3 from November 17 to 30.

Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Dagupan and Ilocos Norte in Region 1; Tacloban, Southern Leyte, Samar (Western Samar), Ormoc City, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Leyte and Biliran in Region 8; South Cotabato, Sarangani, General Santos City, Sultan Kudarat, and Cotabato (North Cotabato) in Region 12 will be under alert level 2 effective immediately until Nov. 30.

From November 17 to 30, an alert level 2 will be imposed in Santiago City, Cagayan, and Isabela province in Region 2; Albay, Sorsogon, Naga City, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, and Masbate in Region 5; Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga Sibugay, and Zamboanga del Sur in Region 9.

 

