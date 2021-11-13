Metro Manila to remain under COVID-19 alert level 2 until Nov. 30

(Eagle News) — Metro Manila will remain under a COVID-19 alert level 2 until the end of the month.

According to the Palace, the following areas will also remain under the alert level from Nov. 15 until Nov. 30:

Aklan

Angeles City

Antique

Aurora

Bacolod City

Bataan

Batangas

Bohol

Bukidnon

Bulacan

Cagayan de Oro City

Camiguin

Capiz

Cavite

Cebu City

Cebu Province

Davao City

Davao del Norte

Davao Occidental

Davao del Sur

Davao de Oro

Davao Oriental

Guimaras

Iligan City

Iloilo City

loilo Province

Laguna

Lanao del Norte

Lapu-Lapu City

Lucena City

Mandaue

Misamis Occidental

Misamis Oriental

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Nueva Ecija

Olongapo

Pampanga

Quezon

Rizal

Tarlac

Zambales

Catanduanes will be under Alert Level 4 from November 17 to 30, while Baguio City and Siquijor will be under Alert Level 3 from November 15 until November 30.

Batanes, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the City of Isabela, and Zamboanga City will be under an Alert Level 3 from November 17 to 30.

Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Dagupan and Ilocos Norte in Region 1; Tacloban, Southern Leyte, Samar (Western Samar), Ormoc City, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Leyte and Biliran in Region 8; South Cotabato, Sarangani, General Santos City, Sultan Kudarat, and Cotabato (North Cotabato) in Region 12 will be under alert level 2 effective immediately until Nov. 30.

From November 17 to 30, an alert level 2 will be imposed in Santiago City, Cagayan, and Isabela province in Region 2; Albay, Sorsogon, Naga City, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, and Masbate in Region 5; Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga Sibugay, and Zamboanga del Sur in Region 9.