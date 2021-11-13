Metro Manila to remain under COVID-19 alert level 2 until Nov. 30

(Eagle News) — Metro Manila will remain under a COVID-19 alert level 2 until the end of the month.
According to the Palace, the following areas will also remain under the alert level from Nov. 15 until Nov. 30:
- Aklan
- Angeles City
- Antique
- Aurora
- Bacolod City
- Bataan
- Batangas
- Bohol
- Bukidnon
- Bulacan
- Cagayan de Oro City
- Camiguin
- Capiz
- Cavite
- Cebu City
- Cebu Province
- Davao City
- Davao del Norte
- Davao Occidental
- Davao del Sur
- Davao de Oro
- Davao Oriental
- Guimaras
- Iligan City
- Iloilo City
- loilo Province
- Laguna
- Lanao del Norte
- Lapu-Lapu City
- Lucena City
- Mandaue
- Misamis Occidental
- Misamis Oriental
- Negros Occidental
- Negros Oriental
- Nueva Ecija
- Olongapo
- Pampanga
- Quezon
- Rizal
- Tarlac
- Zambales
Catanduanes will be under Alert Level 4 from November 17 to 30, while Baguio City and Siquijor will be under Alert Level 3 from November 15 until November 30.
Batanes, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the City of Isabela, and Zamboanga City will be under an Alert Level 3 from November 17 to 30.
Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Dagupan and Ilocos Norte in Region 1; Tacloban, Southern Leyte, Samar (Western Samar), Ormoc City, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Leyte and Biliran in Region 8; South Cotabato, Sarangani, General Santos City, Sultan Kudarat, and Cotabato (North Cotabato) in Region 12 will be under alert level 2 effective immediately until Nov. 30.
From November 17 to 30, an alert level 2 will be imposed in Santiago City, Cagayan, and Isabela province in Region 2; Albay, Sorsogon, Naga City, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, and Masbate in Region 5; Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga Sibugay, and Zamboanga del Sur in Region 9.