Metro Manila Council to discuss on Tuesday recommendation to ease age restrictions in NCR

NCR quarantine status to be discussed, too

(Eagle News) — The Metro Manila Council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 26, to discuss whether or not the National Capital Region should be placed under a more relaxed quarantine status.

Paranaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez, also the MMC chair, said in an interview that also to be discussed during the meeting was whether or not cities in Metro Manila–which remains under a general community quarantine status–should ease age restrictions to allow a specific age bracket to leave their residences.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque advised local government units in GCQ areas to adopt the same easing of age restrictions in modified general community quarantine areas.

He announced those aged 10 to 65 in modified general community quarantine areas were already allowed to leave their residences in those areas.

So far, though, Olivarez said almost all mayors were against the easing of restrictions.

Nonetheless, he said “humingi pa rin po kami ng recommendation, comment, advice ng ating medical expert katulad ng pediatrics, tinatawag na mga consultant at doon po sa kanilang ibinigay di po talaga advisable na ibaba po ‘yung ating age bracket.”

Prior to Roque’s announcement, the Palace said only those 15 to 65 years old were allowed.

Children, the government said, could be silent spreaders of the COVID-19 virus, while the elderly are vulnerable to the same.

The government has confirmed the UK COVID-19 variant was already in the country, after a Quezon City resident tested positive for the same upon arrival from Dubai.

On Friday, the QC government said he has already tested negative but was still under strict monitoring.

Also on Friday, health authorities confirmed the UK COVID-19 variant had been found in 16 other COVID-19 cases in the country.