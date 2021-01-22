QC gov’t: Resident who tested positive for UK COVID-19 variant now tests negative

(Eagle News) — The Quezon City resident who tested positive for the United Kingdom COVID-19 virus variant has now tested negative.

The Quezon City government made the announcement on Friday, Jan. 22, nine days after the Philippine government announced the detection of the variant in the country following the QC resident’s test results.

The local government said the doctors at the quarantine facility where he is staying, however, will make a final assessment before he is allowed to reunite with his family and reintegrate with the community.

It said the patient would also remain under health monitoring for two weeks.

“We also warn the community against discrimination as doing so is punishable under our existing anti-discrimination ordinance,” the local government said.

The QC resident, a 29-year-old male from Kamuning, tested positive for the UK COVID-19 virus variant upon arrival from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Jan. 7.

His girlfriend was with him on that flight.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health announced the girlfriend and the mother of the QC resident also tested positive for COVID-19.

It said their results have been sent to the Philippine Genome Center for analysis.