Gov’t relaxes age restrictions in MGCQ areas

(Eagle News) — People aged 10 to 65 will soon be allowed to go out in modified general community quarantine areas, the Palace announced on Friday, Jan. 22.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, the relaxed restrictions for MGCQ areas will take effect starting February 1.

Roque said any person below ten years old and those who are over 65 years old, however, shall be required to remain in their residence at all times.

“Yung mga lokal na pamahalan sa lugar na GCQ, hinihikayat po sana payagan lumabas ang 10 to 65 pero desisyon pa rin yan ng lokal na pamahalaan,” Roque said.

Earlier, the government said individuals aged 15 to 65 were not allowed outside.

The government said this was to protect the most vulnerable from the COVID-19 virus, with children as possible “silent spreaders” of the virus, and the elderly prone to the serious effects brought about by COVID-19.

The Philippines has so far confirmed 507,717 COVID-19 cases.

It has confirmed the United Kingdom COVID-19 was already in the country, after a Quezon City resident tested positive for the same upon arrival from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.