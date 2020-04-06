JUST IN: PHL confirms 414 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 3660

11 new deaths, nine new recoveries recorded

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health on Monday, April 6, reported 414 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 in the country, bringing the total to 3660.

According to the DOH, nine new patients have recovered while 11 others have died.

The number of recoveries so far was at 73, while deaths were at 163.

President Rodrigo Duterte has imposed an enhanced community quarantine in Luzon to stop the spread of the virus.

The ECQ is expected to end mid-April

Secretary Carlito Galvez, chief implementor of the country’s national action plan against COVID-19 said, however, that the President may make his decision on whether or not to lift the ECQ between April 12 and 14.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said he believed COVID-19 cases were not yet at their peak.