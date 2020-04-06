Galvez: President Duterte may make decision on ECQ between April 12 and 14

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte may make a decision on whether to lift or extend the enhanced community quarantine this weekend or next week.

This is according to Carlito Galvez, chief implementor of the country’s COVID-19 national action plan, in a radio interview.

“Ang nakikita ko magdedecide ang Presidente between April 12 and April 14,” he said.

He said for his part, he was for the extension of the ECQ, as the number of COVID-19 deaths continues to increase while the number of recoveries is still low.

He said the curve therefore has so far not been flattened.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 3000 COVID-19 cases.

The ECQ is expected to end at midnight of April 13.