JUST IN: President Duterte orders “enhanced community quarantine” on Luzon

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered an “enhanced community quarantine” on Luzon island.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo made the announcement hours before Duterte was slated to make new announcements.

A CNN report said this means there would be strict home quarantine, suspension of transportation, heightened visibility of security personnel, among others.

So far, members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases are still meeting.

“At this point, we’re waiting for guidelines..we’ll be at the forefront to remind the public to remain indoors..,” PNP spokesperson Bernard Banac said in a television interview.

Earlier, Panelo said in a press briefing that the President was “worried.”

More details will be made available.