JUST IN: COVID-19 recoveries in PHL breach 2000 mark as cases rise to 11350

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has risen to 11,350, after the Department of Health reported additional 264 cases on Tuesday, May 12.

According to the DOH, of the new cases, 63 percent came from Metro Manila, or 165 cases; 28 percent from Region 7, or 74 cases; and 9 percent from other areas, or 25 cases.

Recoveries have breached the 2000 mark, now at 2106, with the addition of 107.

Deaths have reached 751, including the 25 new ones.

Earlier, the Department of Health and Dr. John Wong, an epidemiologist, said the Philippines was starting to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

On Tuesday, May 12, the Palace released the list of areas to be placed under a general community quarantine and under a modified enhanced community quarantine after May 15, when the extended ECQ in some areas is expected to lapse.

Included in the list are the areas that will no longer be under a community quarantine after May 15.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said the easing of restrictions in some areas does not mean safety protocols should no longer be followed.

He said the Philippines could not, after all, afford a second or third wave of COVID-19 infections.