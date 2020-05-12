President Duterte urges public to continue following safety protocols, says PHL can’t afford “second, third” wave of COVID-19 infections

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has advised the public to continue practising safety protocols as part of the “new normal,” noting that the Philippines could not afford a second or third wave of COVID-19 infections.

The President in particular urged the public to wear a mask when going out of their houses, and to practise social distancing, as he announced some areas would remain under a lockdown after May 15.

He did not specify, however, what these areas are.

“Sundin ninyo yan, importante masyado. Whether you are really allowed to go out or not. Wear a mask. It is a must,” he said.

He said social distancing measures should be practised “until such time na meron nang vaccine.”

“Kung wala ka talaga gawin, Covid is very lethal. Wag ka talaga mag-sugal dyan sa Covid kasi pag tinamaan ka it can go either way. Punta ka sa punerarya or matulog ka sa bahay niyo,” he said.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 11,000 infections.