JUST IN: COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 11,000 mark; recoveries climb to 1,999

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has breached the 11000 mark after the Department of Health reported 292 more cases on Monday, May 11.

The DOH said of the 292 new cases that brought the total to 11,086, 56 percent came from the National Capital Region, or 162 cases, 25 percent from Region 7, or 74 cases, and 19 percent from other areas, or 56 cases.

Recoveries continued to increase, at 1999, with 75 new ones.

The death toll stands at 726, with the additional seven ones.

Earlier, the DOH and Dr. John Wong, an epidemiologist, said the Philippines was starting to flatten the curve.

But Paranaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez, Metro Manila Council chair, earlier said Metro Manila mayors were eyeing recommending an extension of the enhanced community quarantine in NCR, as they expressed fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections, and noting that areas within the region were “very interconnected.”

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority general manager Jojo Garcia said the MMC, composed of the mayors of cities and municipalities in NCR, in the end would recommend three scenarios for the region to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

These were an extension of the ECQ, the implementation of a general community quarantine, or the implementation of a mixture of ECQ and GCQ.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to make his decision today, after meeting with the IATF.