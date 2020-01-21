House leadership vows to give “highest priority” to P30-B supplemental budget for Taal victims

(Eagle News) — The House of Representatives leadership on Tuesday, Jan. 21, vowed to give the “highest priority” to expediting the passage of a P30-billion supplemental budget in additional relief to Taal victims.

House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez issued the statement after President Rodrigo Duterte himself issued the call for the same.

“If need be, the House leadership is even willing to increase the amount of the supplemental budget to as much as P50 billion for the sake of our ‘kababayans’ there,” he said.

“We are going to coordinate with the Palace to get the full details of the supplemental budget,” he added.

An alert level 4 remains hoisted over Taal, as its intense seismic activity continued.