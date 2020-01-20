President Duterte to Congress: Pass P30-billion supplemental budget in Taal relief funds

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, Jan. 20, urged Congress to pass a P30-billion supplemental budget as additional aid for those affected by Taal volcano’s activity.

President Duterte made the remark in his speech before evacuees in Sto. Tomas, Batangas.

“P30 billion would cover your everything. ‘Yung tulong na ninyo sa livestocks pati sa mga bahay,” Duterte said.

The President gave the assurance the amount was “not a promise,” noting that it was actually government’s job to help.

“Hindi na kailangan mangako pa kami dito kasi hindi ito haka-hakang politika. Hindi kasali ‘yan. Ang pinag-uusapan dito ‘yung gaano kahirap ang naidulot sa tao dahil sa Taal,” Duterte said.

Earlier, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said said the government had a P27-billion calamity fund.

An alert level 4 remains hoisted over Taal, as its intense seismic activity continued.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said this was indicative of a possible hazardous explosive eruption within hours or days.