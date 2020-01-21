Taal still on alert level 4 as it continues intense seismic activity

(Eagle News)–Taal volcano continued its intense seismic activity on Tuesday, Jan. 21, a sign the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said likely signifies continuous magmatic intrusion beneath the edifice, which may lead to further eruptive activity.

In its latest bulletin, PHIVOLCS said 718 earthquakes have been recorded in the volcano, which is still on alert level 4, since the afternoon of January 12, 176 of which registered at magnitudes 1.2 to 4.1 and were felt at Intensities I to V.

Since 5 a.m. on January 20 until 5 a.m. today, PHIVOLCS said there were five volcanic earthquakes plotted, registered at magnitudes 1.6 to 2.5 with no felt event.

For the past 24 hours, the Taal Volcano Network, which can record small earthquakes undetectable by the PSN, on the other hand, recorded 448 volcanic earthquakes including 17 low-frequency earthquakes.

PHIVOLCS said in the past 24 hours, Taal has had weak steam emission that generated ash plumes 500 to 600 meters tall and dispersed ash southwest of the main crater.

Sulfur dioxide emission was measured at an average of 344 tons per day.

PHIVOLCS reiterated the need for a total evacuation of Taal Volcano Island and high-risk areas within the 14-kilometer radius from Taal main crater and along the Pansipit River Valley where fissuring has been observed.

Based on wind forecast, if the eruption plume remains at 3 km or below, PHIVOLCS said ash may be drifted to the municipalities south, southwest, west and northwest of Taal Volcano.

If, on the other hand, the eruption plume is between 3 to 5 km, ash may also be drifted to some towns of Cavite and western Laguna.

“However, if a major eruption occurs within the forecast period and the eruption column exceeds 5.0 km, ash may also be drifted over Metro Manila and parts of Laguna, Rizal, Marinduque and Quezon province,” PHIVOLCS said.

Residents around the volcano were advised to guard against the effects of heavy and prolonged ashfall.

Civil aviation authorities must also advise pilots to avoid the airspace around Taal Volcano, PHIVOLCS said.