FDA approves COVID-19 test kits developed by UP, funded by DOST

(Eagle News) — The Food and Drug Administration has approved the test kits developed by University of the Philippines scientists for the coronavirus disease.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 10, the FDA said the certificate of exemption was issued for the test kits developed by the university’s National Institute of Health and funded by the Department of Science and Technology.

“This supports the CODE RED status raised by the Department of Health (DOH) and the recent declaration of President Rodrigo Duterte of a state of Public Health Emergency,” the FDA said.

FDA Director General Rolando Enrique Domingo said the kits “will provide our laboratories with technological reinforcement to accommodate the growing number of patients to be tested and aid in early screening of positive cases.”

Announcement of the approval came a day after Duterte announced four additional COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing the total to 24.

The President also suspended classes at all levels in Metro Manila until March 14. With a report from Madz Moratillo