Duterte says four more COVID-19 cases recorded in PHL, total now at 24

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, March 9, said the Philippines has recorded four additional novel coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 24.

The President made the revelation after he led a meeting of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases with other government officials.

Earlier in the day, the Department of Health said ten more COVID-19 cases had been added to the latest number, bringing the total number to 20.

The Philippines has imposed a travel ban on China, Hong Kong, Macau and other areas as a safeguard against COVID-19.