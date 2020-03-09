WalangPasok: President Duterte suspends classes in M. Manila from March 10 to 14

(Eagle News)– President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, March 9, suspended classes at all levels in Metro Manila from March 10 to 14.

The President made the announcement as he revealed four more novel coronavirus cases in the country.

With his revelation, the number of COVID-19 cases is now at 24.

“The reason being that, tignan natin yung incubation period which is not ordinarily like a normal virus 3 or 4 days, ito umaabot ng 14 days. Itong 14 days na ito, one is to keep safe the children,” Duterte said in a press briefing on Monday night.

According to Duterte, with the suspension, the government would also “establish a benchmark kung ilan pa ang madagdag.”

“Kung itong walang klase, would it somehow reduce the number of victims,if we keep our children sequestered at home and study there?” Duterte said.

“Secretary of Education, si (Leonor) Briones, has insisted that they would stay home but study, and we have agreed that (the Department of the Interior and Local Government) at ang pulis will supervise as truant officers,” Duterte added.

Earlier, a number of local government units already suspended classes, including Manila and Caloocan. With a report from Vic Somintac