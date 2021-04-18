Erap returned to ICU due to lung infection but is “feeling better,” son says

(Eagle News) — Former President Joseph Estrada is now “feeling better” even as he was returned to a hospital’s intensive care unit due to a lung infection.

This is according to his son, former Senator Jinggoy Estrada, who issued another medical bulletin late Saturday night.

According to the former senator, his father was still on oxygen support but “continues to be alert and oriented.”

He said the former president’s “medications for blood pressure support are being lessened and his kidney function is improving.”

“Overall, he seems to be responding well to measures to control the lung infection,” the younger Estrada said.

The former senator announced on March 29 that his father had tested positive for COVID-19.

He said the elder Estrada tested negative for the same on April 13.