Former President Joseph Estrada tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Former President Joseph Estrada has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is according to his son, former Senator Jinggoy Estrada, who made the announcement in a Facebook post on Monday, March 29.

According to the former senator, his father, who is 83 years old, was rushed to the hospital on Sunday night “sa kadahilanan ng panghihina ng kanyang katawan (because of body weakness).”

He said his father was so far in a “stable condition.”

“Stay safe mga kababayan ko!” the former senator said.

The Philippines is currently dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, prompting the Palace to announce Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan would be placed under an enhanced community quarantine, the strictest form of community quarantine, in a bid to curb the surge.

The Octa research group has said daily COVID-19 cases could reach 11,000 by the end of the month if the surge continues unabated.