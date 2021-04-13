Erap now negative for COVID-19, son says

(Eagle News) — Former President Joseph Estrada is now negative for COVID-19.

Former Senator Jinggoy Estrada made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday, April 13.

“His repeat RT-PCR (swab test) is now NEGATIVE!” he said.

He said that while the former president was “still on high flow oxygen support,” this was “at a much reduced rate.”

The former senator said his father has also been allowed to resume a soft diet.

“Mentally, he is oriented, conversing normally and appears to be in good spirits,” the former senator said.

“We are happy to announce that my dad continues to improve and we expect that he can be transferred to a regular room soon,” he added.

Last March 29, the former senator announced that the elder Estrada was positive for COVID-19.

Days later, the former senator said his father had been transferred to the intensive care unit and was placed on mechanical ventilation support after his pneumonia worsened.