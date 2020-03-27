Duque says another DOH official tested positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Another Department of Health official has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III did not identify the DOH official but said the patient was exhibiting mild symptoms.

Duque did not give any more details.

Earlier, the DOH confirmed one of its officials had tested positive for COVID-19.

Duque himself went on self-quarantine but tested negative for the virus.

The Philippines has over 600 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far. With a report from Madz Moratillo