DOH: “Asymptomatic” Duque on self-quarantine

(Eagle News) — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III is on self-quarantine for coronavirus disease 2019.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said Duque was tested for the disease even if he was asymptomatic because he was “asthmatic and hypertensive.”

The results are expected in a few days.

Duque , Vergeire said, is working from home.

Earlier, the Department of Health said one of its directors had tested positive for COVID-19.

The agency gave the assurance its employees’ health and safety were a “top priority.”

“Offices have been disinfected and close contacts informed so that they can immediately undergo home quarantine and strict monitoring,” the DOH had said.