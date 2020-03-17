DOH says one of its senior officials has COVID-19

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health announced that one of its senior officials has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement posted on Tuesday night, March 17 at 10:30 p.m., the DOH said that its “lone confirmed case is a director” and not a member of the DOH Executive Committee contrary to circulating reports.

“DOH assures its employees that their safety and health is top priority. Offices have been disinfected and close contacts informed so that they can immediately undergo home quarantine and strict monitoring,” the DOH statement said.

The DOH has earlier said that that the country has 187 confirmed cases, four recoveries and 14 deaths due to COVID-19.

But the department last night did not say if the COVID-19 DOH official was among the 187 confirmed cases.