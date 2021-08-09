DOH reports 8,900 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1,667,714 after the Department of Health reported 8,900 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 78480 were active.

Of these, 94 percent were mild, 2.1 percent asymptomatic, 1 percent critical, 1.7 percent severe, and 1.18 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1560106 including the additional 7937 ones.

The death toll is now at 29128 including the additional six deaths.

The DOH has said an increase in COVID-19 cases in all age brackets has been observed.

The Delta variant is also now present in 13 of 17 Philippine regions, the DOH said.