DOH: Increase in COVID-19 cases reported in all age groups, not just among children

(Eagle News) — There is an increase in COVID-19 cases in all age groups, not just among children, the Department of Health said on Monday, Aug. 9.

According to the DOH, in particular, there has been a 59 percent uptick in cases during the period of July 13 to 25 compared to the figure registered from July 26 to August 8.

Among the age groups, the highest increase was observed among the 30-39 age group while the lowest was among those 80 years old and above during the same period, the DOH said.

“Naiintindihan po namin ang mga agam-agam at pangamba ng ating mga kababayan sa mga balitang lumalabas ngayon tungkol sa pagtaas ng kaso ng COVID-19 sa mga bata. Ngunit dapat ay liwanagan natin na itong pagtaas ng kaso ay nararamdaman sa lahat ng grupo at hindi lang sa mga bata,” DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

-DOH urges public to get vaccinated, follow minimum public health standards-

Vergeire urged all adults already eligible for vaccination to register with their local government units for “immediate vaccination while children are not yet being vaccinated.”

Vaccinated individuals, however, the DOH said, should continue to follow the minimum public health standards such as correctly wearing face masks and face shields, physical distancing, and washing of hands.

Proper ventilation should still also be ensured.

The DOH issued the statement following reports COVID-19 cases among children were increasingly being reported.

Earlier, the Philippine General Hospital said all of its eight intensive care unit beds for children are full.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 vaccination of children is still not allowed.

The Philippines follows a prioritization list for vaccination amid the limited global supply of vaccines.

(Eagle News Service)