DOH: Delta variant cases detected in 13 of 17 regions in PHL

(Eagle News) — Delta variant cases have been detected in 13 of the 17 regions across the Philippines, the Department of Health said on Monday, Aug. 9.

According to Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire, 355 of the 450 Delta cases were local, 69 were returning overseas Filipinos, and 26 are undergoing verification.

The DOH said the following is the breakdown of the local Delta variant cases:

Metro Manila: 146 cases

Cordillera region: one case

Region 1: five cases

Region 2: one case

Region 3:  39 cases

Region 4A: 47 cases

Region 5: one case

Region 6: 36 cases

Region 7: 37 cases

Region 8: 11 cases

Region 9: three cases

Region 10: 22 cases

Region 11: six cases

Fifty-five percent or 248 of the cases are male.

The ages of those that contracted the variant also vary,  from less than 1 year old to 84 years old.

Earlier, the DOH said an increase in COVID-19 cases has been observed across all age brackets, not just children.

Among the 450 Delta variant cases in the country, 426 have recovered, 10 have died, while 13 are active. One case, meanwhile, is being verified.