DOH reports 5,221 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1490665 after the Department of Health reported 5,221 more cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 45495 were active.

Of these, 91.4 percent were mild cases, 2.1 percent asymptomatic, 1.7 percent critical, 2.8 percent severe, and 1.96 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1418856 including the additional 4147 recoveries.

The death toll is now at 26314, including the additional 82 ones.

On Wednesday, July 14, the national government announced the extension of the travel ban covering India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Oman and the United Arab Emirates until July 15.

It later announced the ban had been extended to include Indonesia.

The DOH has said the government was also studying whether to further extend the ban to include Thailand and Malaysia, where cases have been surging due to the Delta COVID-19 variant.

The World Health Organization has said the Delta variant may be the globally dominant COVID-19 variant due to its transmissibility.

But some researchers have expressed fears the Lambda variant first detected in Peru could be more transmissible.

The DOH has said there was so far no local transmission of the Delta COVID-19 variant in the Philippines.

It said the Lambda variant had not yet been detected in the country.