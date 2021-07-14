PHL extends travel ban covering India, six other countries until July 31

(Eagle News) — The Philippines has extended its ban on inbound flights from India and other countries.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the ban, which also covers Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, United Arab Emirates and Oman, is now in effect until July 31.

According to Roque, there has been a recommendation for Indonesia to be included in the list of countries covered by the travel restrictions but President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to decide on the recommendation.

The travel ban covering India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the UAE and Oman was supposed to end on July 15.

The ban particularly on flights from India was first imposed in April following reports of the Delta COVID-19 variant there.