PHL implements travel ban on those coming from Indonesia effective July 16

Ban imposed as a precautionary measure to protect PHL against Delta variant entry

(Eagle News) – The Philippines implemented a travel ban on travelers coming from Indonesia starting July 16 because of the spike in COVID-19 cases there due to the highly infectious Delta variant.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced on Wednesday, July 14, that President Rodrigo had approved the recommendation to impose the ban on incoming travelers with a history of being in Indonesia within the last 14 days.

The travel ban would be effective starting July 16, 2021 and would last until the end of the month.

-Ban includes those with travel history to Indonesia within last 14 days-

“The Palace confirms that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has approved the travel restrictions for all travelers coming from Indonesia or those with travel history to Indonesia within the last fourteen (14) days preceding arrival in the Philippines,” Roque said in a statement.

“Beginning 12:01AM of July 16, 2021 until 11:59PM of July 31, 2021, such travelers shall be prohibited from entering the Philippines,” he said.

Roque said that travelers who are already on transit to the Philippines prior to the effectivity of the travel ban on July 16 could still enter the country, but would be subjected to a strict 14-day facility-based quarantine period, “notwithstanding a negative Reverse Transcription – Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) result.”

This would include those who arrived in the country before 12:01 a.m. of July 16, 2021.

“This action is undertaken to prevent the further spread and community transmission of COVID-19 variants in the Philippines,” Roque added



