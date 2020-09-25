DOH reports 2,630 more COVID-19 cases; total at 299,361

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country neared the 300,000 mark on Friday, Sept. 25, with the confirmation of 2630 additional cases.

The Department of Health said of the 299,361 total cases, 61766 were active.

Of these, 87 percent were mild, 9 percent asymptomatic, 1.2 percent severe, and 2.8 percent critical.

Of the 2630 newly-reported cases, 1091 were from Metro Manila, 196 from Cavite, 171 from Laguna, 142 from Negros Occidental, and 141 from Rizal.

Recoveries rose to 232,399, including the 494 additional ones.

Sixty-nine additional deaths pushed the death toll to 5196.

Earlier, Iloilo City was placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine due to the spike in COVID-19 cases there.

The city joined Bacolod, Lanao del Sur, and Iligan which had been on the MECQ areas list since early September.

Metro Manila, Tacloban, Bulacan and Batangas are under the less stringent general community quarantine.

The rest of the country is under the least stringent modified general community quarantine.