Due to spike in COVID-19 cases, Iloilo City placed under MECQ until Oct. 9

(Eagle News)–Iloilo City is now under a modified enhanced community quarantine following a spike in COVID-19 cases there.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the more stringent quarantine classification, which is expected to end on Oct. 9, was requested by the local officials themselves.

Roque said the quarantine qualification of the city will be determined by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases after Oct. 9, “based on the COVID-19 situation of the locality.”

Roque, citing IATF Resolution No. 74 that placed the city under the MECQ, added facility-based isolation was now required even for asymptomatic and mild COVID-19 cases across the country.

“Except where, as confirmed by the local health officer, the patient is considered vulnerable or having comorbidities and that his/her home meets the conditions specified in the Department of Health and the Department of the Interior and Local Government Joint Administrative Order 2020-0001,” Roque said.

He said another exception would be “when the Ligtas COVID-19 Centers within the region are fully occupied and the local government unit does not have sufficient isolation facilities.”

So far, Lanao del Sur, Bacolod City, and Iligan City are under the MECQ until the end of the month.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Batangas and the city of Tacloban are under a less stringent general community quarantine.

The rest of the Philippines is under a modified GCQ, where restrictions are most relaxed.