Bacolod, Lanao del Sur under MECQ from Sept. 8 to 30

(Eagle News)–Bacolod and Lanao del Sur will be under the more stringent modified enhanced community quarantine starting Sept. 8.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said this was based on an Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases resolution approved by the President Rodrigo Duterte.

The resolution was issued following the increase in COVID-19 cases in the two areas.

Bacolod so far has 1,723 confirmed cases,

Lanao del Sur, meanwhile, has 370 COVID-19 cases as of September 4.

The two areas will be under the community quarantine until Sept. 30.

COVID-19 cases in the Philippines have so far breached the 238,000 mark.