Bacolod, Lanao del Sur under MECQ from Sept. 8 to 30

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News)–Bacolod and Lanao del Sur will be under the more stringent modified enhanced community quarantine starting Sept. 8.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said this was based on an Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases resolution approved by the President Rodrigo Duterte.

The resolution was issued following the increase in COVID-19 cases in the two areas.

Bacolod so far has 1,723 confirmed cases,

Lanao del Sur, meanwhile, has 370 COVID-19 cases as of September 4.

The two areas will be under the community quarantine until Sept. 30.

COVID-19 cases in the Philippines have so far breached the 238,000 mark.

 

 

