DOH reports 16,989 additional COVID-19 cases; PHL COVID-19 tally at 2,283,011

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 2,283,011 on Wednesday, Sept. 15, after the Department of Health reported 16,989 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 85.4 percent were mild cases, 9.8 percent asymptomatic, 0.7 percent were critical, 1.4 percent were severe, and 2.77 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2,076,823 with the addition of 24,123 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 35,742, with the addition of 214 deaths.

The Palace has announced the implementation of the COVID-19 alert level system in Metro Manila.

Starting Sept. 16, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the region will be placed under an alert level 4.

An alert level 4 means the case count is high and/or increasing with total bed utilization rate and intensive care unit utilization rate high.

Persons below 18 years old, over 65 years old, and those with immunodeficiencies, comorbidities or other health risks, and pregnant women are not allowed outside residences but shall be allowed access to obtain essential goods and services or for work in permitted industries and offices.

Intrazonal and interzonal travel for persons not required to stay at home may be allowed subject to reasonable regulations of the local government unit of destination.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has said curfew hours will also be adjusted once the alert level system takes effect.