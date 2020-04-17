DILG urges LGUs to conduct COVID-19 testing in jail facilities

(Eagle News) — The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Friday, April 17, urged local government units to include jail facilities in the conduct of their tests for the coronavirus disease 2019.

Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya made the remark after the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology reported nine Quezon City jail detainees and nine BJMP personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

He said the detainees are now in a quarantine site in Payatas.

Earlier, 22 detainees also asked the Supreme Court to allow them to be temporarily free on bail or on recognizance as they were at high risk of contracting COVID-19 due to their existing medical conditions and the prison conditions.

“I’d like to take this opportunity na to advise our local government units na may area na may jail doon na isama na rin nila yung jails in their jurisdiction doon sa ginagawa nating mass testing para matulungan natin ang ating (BJMP),” Malaya said.

Several LGUs have begun conducting their own testing, which authorities have said would help them identify the sick for immediate isolation and treatment.

The Quezon City government earlier reported over 100 have so far participated in the community-based testing in the city.