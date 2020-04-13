QC starts community-based COVID-19 testing today, April 13

(Eagle News)–Quezon City is expected to pilot-test its community-based testing for the coronavirus disease 2019 today, April 13.

According to the local government, around 150 people from various areas in the city are slated to take part in the event at the Quezon Memorial Circle.

“These people are identified by the district health officers and are suspected COVID-19 patients with symptoms,” Project Director Joseph Juico said, adding the 150 persons will be divided into four batches.

The City Health Department is coordinating with gated communities and homeowners associations as well to initiate testing in their areas and identify suspected COVID-19 positive patients in their neighborhoods, the local government said.

According to the QC government, the city government will provide one vehicle for each patient to ensure social distancing.

Dr. Rolando Cruz, head of the Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit of the QC Health Department said samples will be sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine for testing.

Results are expected to be released in 3 to 5 days, the local government said.

Patients who will yield negative results will be allowed to go home but are still required to undergo self-quarantine for 14 days.

“If a patient tested positive, he or she will be automatically referred to Hope 2 under the care of health practitioners equipped to deal with mild symptoms,” said Cruz, referring to one of the city’s various facilities for suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Swab booths will also be used to reduce the health worker exposure to possible COVID-19 patients and to minimize the use of personal protective equipment.

Cruz said that the Philippine Red Cross will provide 1,500 additional testing and extraction.

The local government is also in the process of procuring 10,000 swabs and universal transport media kits.

“We are actively talking with other hospitals that are now accredited or soon to be accredited for the use of their laboratories (for faster release of results),” Cruz said.

The city is coordinating with the national government for the use of the Ninoy Aquino Stadium or the Quezon Institute as alternative quarantine sites in case the city’s HOPE facilities reach full capacity.

“Citizens of QC should cooperate and be one with the community-based testing so that we can properly document, treat and assist all COVID-19 positive patients,” Juico said.

“The community-based testing is crucial as this would help calibrate our efforts in combating the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said, noting it would help to flatten the curve.