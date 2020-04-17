BJMP says 9 QC detainees, 9 jail personnel tested positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Nine Quezon City Jail detainees have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019.

According to Bureau of Jail Management and Penology spokesperson Major Insp. Xavier Solda, nine BJMP personnel assigned in the same jail also tested positive for COVID-19.

He said so far, authorities were conducting their contact tracing.

Solda’s announcement came days after 22 detainees asked the Supreme Court to allow them to be temporarily free on bail or on recognizance, citing their high risk to the disease due to their existing medical conditions and old age, and the prison conditions.

The SC was scheduled to hold a special session today, via teleconferencing, but it was unclear if the petition would be discussed.