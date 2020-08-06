DFA: At least 24 Filipinos hurt in Beirut explosion

(Eagle News) — At least 24 Filipinos were injured after an explosion rocked Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay said in a Tweet early Thursday, Aug. 6, that the wounded, who were mostly household service workers, were apart from the two Filipino deaths from the incident that left at least 135 dead according to Red Cross.

He said that information was from the Philippine Embassy.

“Except for 1 critical, all injured in stable condition or (with) minor wounds,” he said.

He said the search for the missing OFW was ongoing.

On Wednesday night, the DFA said that 10 of the 11 missing Filipino seafarers have been found safe, and are now with their employer.

The cause of the explosion that ripped through the Lebanese capital near the port has yet to be determined but Lebanese authorities said a probe would focus on the around 2750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse in the area.

The Philippines has extended its condolences to Lebanon over the incident.