PHL condoles with Lebanon following explosion in Beirut

(Eagle News)–The Palace on Wednesday, Aug. 5, condoled with the people of Lebanon after an explosion in Beirut left at least 100 people dead on Tuesday.

“The Philippines is in solidarity with the people of Lebanon in this period of great grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lebanese people,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

The Palace also condoled with the kin of the Filipinos who died and were injured in the incident, which a Lebanese official has been quoted as saying was caused by “confiscated high explosive material.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said at least two Filipinos died and at least six were hurt.

The DFA said they were all staying in their employers’ houses when the explosion took place.

“We are one with the families and friends of Filipinos who passed or were injured during the event,” Roque said.

He added the Department of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to “assist all Filipinos affected by the explosions through the Philippine Embassy in Beirut.”