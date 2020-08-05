DFA: 10 of 11 Filipino seafarers reported missing after Beirut blast now safe, with minor injuries

(Eagle News)–Ten of the 11 Filipino seafarers who went missing after an explosion rocked Beirut, Lebanon are safe with their employer, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the DFA, the ten, who suffered minor injuries, are now with the management of the shipping company Abu Merhi Cruises at Ain el Mraiseh.

The company operates the Orient Queen Cruises.

With the development, the DFA said one Filipino seafarer is left unaccounted for.

The DFA said all its embassy personnel are safe, and there was no reported physical damage to the embassy premises.

“Philippine Embassy Beirut will continue to ascertain the conditions of the seafarers and the other Filipinos who were reported hospitalized,” the DFA said.

At least 135 people were killed and 5000 were wounded in the explosion on Tuesday, based on figures from the Red Cross.

The DFA earlier said two Filipinos had been killed.

The cause of the explosion has yet to be determined but Lebanese authorities said a probe would focus on the around 2750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse in the area.

The Philippines has extended its condolences to Lebanon over the incident.