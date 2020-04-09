COVID-19 cases in PHL rise to 4076

28 new recoveries, 21 other deaths reported

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has risen to 4076.

This was after the Department of Health announced on Thursday, April 9, 206 new COVID-19 cases.

The agency also announced 28 new recoveries, bringing the total to 124.

Twenty-one additional deaths have been reported.

The total number of deaths in the country has reached 203.

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine to April 30 in a bid to contain the virus.

The President said the COVID-19 crisis could continue for up to two years, noting that it will only completely stop if a vaccine was made.

Finance Secretary Sonny Dominguez said the Philippines was eyeing a $5.6-billion loan from the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank to shore up the country’s economy amid the crisis.