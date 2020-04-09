President Duterte: COVID-19 crisis could last for two years

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte early Thursday, April 9, said the coronavirus disease 2019 crisis could last for two years.

President Duterte, who was wearing a mask, made the remark in his public address, as he called on Filipinos not to rush things.

“Kapag hindi naayos itong COVID-19, mapurnada talaga tayong lahat. Huwag ninyong madaliin. Sabihin ko sa inyo, think of COVID-19 sa ganitong sitwasyon: Tatakbo ito ng two years,” he said.

He said the only way for the problem to be completely solved is if someone invents a vaccine.

“Walang vaccine? COVID stays,” he said.

The President said he was eyeing a sale of government assets if the P275 billion in COVID-19 response funds were not enough.

Finance Secretary Sonny Dominguez for his part said the Philippines was eyeing a $5.6-billion loan from foreign banks to shore up the economy amid the health emergency.

He gave the assurance though that as of this time, the country had sufficient resources.