PHL eyeing $5.6-billion loan from foreign banks to boost economy amid COVID-19 emergency

(Eagle News)–Finance Secretary Sonny Dominguez on Thursday, April 9, said he was eyeing a $5.6-billion loan from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank to help boost the Philippine economy amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

According to Dominguez, “kung kulang pa, we will probably be going sa commercial market.”

“We are confident we have the financial capability to bridge this problem that COVID-19 has brought us,” he said, assuring the public that “at this point in time that we have the money, but we have to realize hindi endless ang perang ito, so we have to send correctly.”

President Rodrigo Duterte, for his part, said he was eyeing the sale of government assets if the P275 billion in COVID-19 response funds were not enough.

He said these could include the Philippine International Convention Center, among other assets.

“Ako magbigay ako sa inyo ng hope. For the time na nandito ako, ako ang kontrol, ibigay ko lahat o kaya ipagbili ko lahat… Ngayon ibibigay ko sa inyo ‘yan and do not worry about the money,” Duterte said.

The President so far has confirmed over 3000 COVID-19 cases.

The enhanced community quarantine in Luzon has been extended until April 30.