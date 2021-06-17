COVID-19 cases in PHL climb to 1,339,457 with addition of 6,637 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1,339,457 after the Department of Health reported 6637 additional cases.

According to data released on Thursday, June 17, of the total cases, 58,407 cases were active.

Of these, 91.8 percent were mild, 3.8 percent asymptomatic, 1.3 percent critical, 1.8 percent severe, and 1.3 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1257774 including the additional 4584 cases.

Over 100, or 155, additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 23276.

Metro Manila and Bulacan are under a general community quarantine but with some restrictions until the end of the month.

Some areas, however, are under a more stringent modified enhanced community quarantine following an increase in COVID-19 cases there.

The ban on travelers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Oman, Bangladesh, and the United Arab Emirates has been extended until June 30.