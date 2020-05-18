COVID-19 cases in PHL climb to 12718; 83% of new cases from M. Manila

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country climbed to 12718 on Monday, May 18, after the Department of Health reported 205 new cases.

According to the DOH, of the new cases, 83 percent or 145 cases came from Metro Manila; 16 percent or 52 cases from other areas; and one percent of eight cases from Region VII.

Recoveries rose to 2729 with 94 new ones.

Deaths, on the other hand, have reached 831, including the seven new deaths.

On Saturday, May 16, some areas were placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine and others under a general community quarantine, where some restrictions have been eased.

The Palace on Monday, May 18, expressed dismay over reports of social distancing rules not being followed in many areas, warning these areas could revert to being enhanced community quarantine areas if people did not cooperate.

Vehicular traffic was at a standstill in several parts of Metro Manila, with some people reportedly going out with no valid reason.

In Cavite, a GCQ area, for instance, Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla ordered the temporary shutdown of malls after social distancing rules were reportedly not followed.

Remulla noted an increase of almost 40 cases in the province in a span of four days.

The government has warned of a second wave of COVID-19 infections if health protocols are not followed.