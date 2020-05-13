COVID-19 cases in PHL climb to 11618; 2251 recoveries recorded

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country rose to 11618 on Wednesday, May 13, after the Department of Health reported 268 new cases.

The DOH said of the new cases, 61 percent or 165 cases came from the National Capital Region; 22 percent or 58 cases from Region 7; and 17 percent or 45 cases from other areas.

The country registered its most number of single-day recoveries at 145, bringing the total to 2251.

Twenty-one new deaths have been recorded; the death toll now stands at 772.

Earlier, the DOH and Dr. John Wong, an epidemiologist, said the Philippines was starting to flatten the curve.

The government on Tuesday, May 12, released its list of areas that would be under a modified enhanced community quarantine, a general community quarantine and those that would no longer be subject to a community quarantine after May 15.

On Wednesday, May 13, though, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the areas that were supposed to no longer be under a community quarantine based on Tuesday’s list would be under a modified general community quarantine starting May 16 instead.

This means the entire Philippines would still be under a community quarantine, but in varying degrees.

The highly urbanized cities of Metro Manila, Cebu City, Pateros and Laguna are under a modified enhanced community quarantine.

Cebu City has, however, asked the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases it be allowed to remain under an ECQ instead.