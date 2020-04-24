COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 7000 mark; 762 recoveries, 477 deaths recorded

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has breached the 7000 mark, with 211 new cases reported.

The Department of Health said of the 7192 total COVID19 cases, 762 have recovered.

This includes the 40 new recoveries.

Fifteen new deaths were also reported, bringing the total to 477.

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine in selected areas, including in Metro Manila, to May 15.

The other areas under a general community quarantine are allowed to resume normalcy, subject to certain limitations.

The Inter-Agency Task Force also recommended the opening of classes to September.