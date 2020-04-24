IATF recommends opening of classes in September

HEIs in areas under general community quarantine may continue classes until end of academic year, Roque says

(Eagle News)–The Inter-Agency Task Force has recommended the postponement of the opening of classes to September except in areas under a general community quarantine.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the announcement on Friday, April 24.

“Maski po low to moderate risk (areas) considered for 100% closure pa rin—dahil ang mga transmitters ay mga kabataan mula edad 0-20—lahat ng eskwelahan, i-consider po ang late opening sa Setyembre except po sa online learning,” Roque said.

He said higher education institutions in areas under a general community quarantine may continue their classes until the end of the academic year.

Earlier, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said majority of education stakeholders prefer a postponement of the opening of classes to June.

According to health authorities, the virus can also be spread by children who are asymptomatic.

Those people considered high-risk to the virus are the elderly and those with existing co-morbidities.

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine in several areas for a second time, until May 15.

These areas include Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Benguet, Pangasinan, Bataan, Bulacan, among others.