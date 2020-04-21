41 new recoveries recorded; COVID-19 cases in PHL rise to 6599

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health on Tuesday, April 21, reported 140 additional COVID-19 cases in the country, with recoveries still keeping their lead over deaths.

According to the DOH, with the additional 140, the total number of COVID-19 cases rises to 6599.

The DOH also reported 41 new recoveries, bringing that total to 654, while nine additional deaths were recorded.

With the new deaths, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the country reaches 437.

Earlier, the Palace said the Philippines had yet to flatten the curve, judging by the continued increase in COVID-19 cases.

President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to make a decision on the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, which was scheduled to be lifted on April 30.

On Monday, he was scheduled to meet with health experts to discuss post-COVID-19 scenarios.

He had said he would lift the ECQ if a vaccine was made available.

The Palace on Monday said the President was offering a P10-million reward to any Filipino who discovers a vaccine against the virus.