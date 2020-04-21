Palace: President Duterte offering P10-million reward to any Filipino who will discover vaccine vs COVID-19

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte is offering a reward to any Filipino who will discover a vaccine against the coronavirus disease 2019.

“Inanunsyo po ng Pangulo na siya ay magbibigay ng pabuya na hanggang 10 milyong piso sa kahit sinong Pilipino na makakadiskubre ng vaccine laban sa COVID-19,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press briefing on Tuesday, April 21.

Earlier, the President said he would lift the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon as soon as vaccines were available.

He said a pharmaceutical company had developed “anti-body medicine” against the virus.

“Mayroon nang medisina, antibody, ang isang giant pharmaceutical pero hindi galing sa tao. Sabi by May, they would start to market it,” he had said.

He said, however, that the Philippines was “on the last ladder.”

At an online meeting with other leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, President Duterte said that all countries should be given “fair and easy” access to COVID-19 vaccines.