President Duterte to meet with health experts on Monday, April 20, to help him make decision on ECQ — Senator Go

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has set up a meeting with health experts on Monday, April 20, to help him decide on whether or not to extend or modify the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

In a radio interview, Senator Bong Go said also invited to the meeting were the secretaries of health of previous administrations.

“Makapagbigay sila ng payo o mag-contribute man lang sila dahil binabalanse ng Pangulo ang lahat,” he said.

The ECQ in Luzon is expected to end on April 30, after it was extended once by the President.

It was unclear, however, if it would finally be lifted on April 30, with the Palace noting the continued increase in COVID19 cases in the country.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque had said the Philippines has yet to flatten the curve.

“Yun ang pinakaimportante sa ngayon, gumaling yung pasyente at bumaba, mag-flat na yung curve, magp-plateau na dapat,” Go said.

The Philippines has so far recorded over 6000 COVID-19 cases, with recoveries widening their lead over deaths for the fourth straight day.